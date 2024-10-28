Glynn Co. PD arrests Brunswick man on molestation charges

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) has made an arrest in a case of sexual-related crimes against a minor.

On October 26, 2024, the Glynn County Police Department investigated a crime involving a minor which led to the arrest of 40-year-old male Williams Douglas Dawson of Brunswick, Georgia.

Dawson was arrested and charged with the offense of Aggravated Child Molestation. Dawson was subsequently transported to the Glynn County Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing and any person with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Glynn County Police Department Non-Emergency at (912) 554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSAV-TV.