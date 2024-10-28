Open in App
    Glynn Co. PD arrests Brunswick man on molestation charges

    By Eric Dorsch,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOrjd_0wPDoYXZ00

    GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) has made an arrest in a case of sexual-related crimes against a minor.

    On October 26, 2024, the Glynn County Police Department investigated a crime involving a minor which led to the arrest of 40-year-old male Williams Douglas Dawson of Brunswick, Georgia.

    Dawson was arrested and charged with the offense of Aggravated Child Molestation. Dawson was subsequently transported to the Glynn County Detention Center.

    This investigation is ongoing and any person with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Glynn County Police Department Non-Emergency at (912) 554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333 .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSAV-TV.

    Roll One 🦋
    2d ago
    The inmates will get justice because the courts can't do what the inmates will do. Guaranteed told you so. 💯
