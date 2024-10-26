Video: 2024 Healing Heroes: A Tribute to Breast Cancer Survivors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saturday was a marvelous day to celebrate Healing Heroes: A Tribute to Breast Cancer Survivors, during the 3rd Annual Fashion Show.

Started by News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw in 2022, the Fashion Show celebrated local breast cancer survivors and pay tribute to those we have lost.

“It was exhilarating actually, just all the excitement from the crowd and then participating with all the other cancer survivors was very, just heartwarming,” said Tolanda Thomas, a model during the event.

Shaw, The Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion and News 3 hosted the Fashion Show. Proceeds from the event will go directly to the Telfair Mammography Fund to help pay for mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women.

Those who want to make a donation to the Telfair Mammography Fund can do so by simply texting buddycheck to 50155 , or by clicking here .

