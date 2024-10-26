Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSAV News 3

    Video: 2024 Healing Heroes: A Tribute to Breast Cancer Survivors

    By Hollie Lewis,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27NCSL_0wNetpbm00

    SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saturday was a marvelous day to celebrate Healing Heroes: A Tribute to Breast Cancer Survivors, during the 3rd Annual Fashion Show.

    Started by News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw in 2022, the Fashion Show celebrated local breast cancer survivors and pay tribute to those we have lost.

    “It was exhilarating actually, just all the excitement from the crowd and then participating with all the other cancer survivors was very, just heartwarming,” said Tolanda Thomas, a model during the event.

    Shaw, The Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion and News 3 hosted the Fashion Show. Proceeds from the event will go directly to the Telfair Mammography Fund to help pay for mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women.

    Those who want to make a donation to the Telfair Mammography Fund can do so by simply texting buddycheck to 50155 , or by clicking here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSAV-TV.

    Related Search

    Breast cancerCancer ResearchSurvivor storiesFashion showsCharitable eventsBreast Cancer awareness

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Search underway for murder suspect after man told 911 bear chased him off a cliff
    WSAV News 31 day ago
    SPD investigating early Saturday morning shooting
    WSAV News 32 days ago
    Tropical disturbance ‘likely to develop’ this week, NHC says
    WSAV News 31 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    WSAV News 32 days ago
    Statesboro, Bulloch Co. observing Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    WSAV News 33 days ago
    LIVE | Day 10 Leilani Simon murder trial: Jury reconvenes
    WSAV News 33 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    Walthourville City Hall closed due to COVID, flu outbreak
    WSAV News 33 days ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    WSAV News 33 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers visiting several Georgia towns
    WSAV News 32 days ago
    Pharmacist Sentenced for $6.9M Health Care Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    2 new parking lots under construction at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport
    WSAV News 33 days ago
    FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers open for one-on-one help
    WSAV News 33 days ago
    Savannah High, Early College evacuated due to bomb threat
    WSAV News 33 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Yelp releases 2024 list of top 25 restaurants in Savannah
    WSAV News 33 days ago
    Glynn Co. PD arrests Brunswick man on molestation charges
    WSAV News 315 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy