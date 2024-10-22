Open in App
    Arrest made in $100,000 larceny in Colleton County

    By Natasha Young,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZuvD_0wHerxk200

    COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man on charges of grand larceny.

    CCSO said they have arrested Anthony Lee Harris. The investigation resulted in the recovery of stolen equipment from at least four law enforcement jurisdictions.

    They said that recovered items include an enclosed trailer and its contents, a dump trailer, a Bobcat skid-steer, a large flatbed utility trailer and a pickup truck.

    The estimated total value of these items exceeds $100,000, CCSO said. Harris is currently held at the Colleton County Detention Center and faces pending charges from three other agencies related to the thefts.

    Fieldi Snuts
    22h ago
    No meth involved here……
    dianna
    1d ago
    best believe he told someone what he did, bragging, ya know and then someone else told also..
