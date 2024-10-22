Arrest made in $100,000 larceny in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man on charges of grand larceny.

CCSO said they have arrested Anthony Lee Harris. The investigation resulted in the recovery of stolen equipment from at least four law enforcement jurisdictions.

They said that recovered items include an enclosed trailer and its contents, a dump trailer, a Bobcat skid-steer, a large flatbed utility trailer and a pickup truck.

The estimated total value of these items exceeds $100,000, CCSO said. Harris is currently held at the Colleton County Detention Center and faces pending charges from three other agencies related to the thefts.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSAV-TV.