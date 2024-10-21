Open in App
    Sapelo dock victims hire civil rights attorneys

    By Natasha Young,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUTd2_0wGKtJnN00

    SAPELO ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Victims injured in the Marsh Landing Dock collapse have hired civil rights attorneys after the incident left seven dead and six critically injured.

    The collapse occurred shortly around 4:00 p.m. Saturday while waiting to board after a celebration of the island’s Gullah-Geechee community of slave descendants, Gullah Geechee Cultural Day.

    According to reports, there were roughly 40 people on the gangway when it collapsed, and at least 20 people fell into the water. The caused of the collapse is currently under investigation.

    In addition to state authorities, the attorneys, Bakari Sellers and Mario Pacella, both of Strom Law Firm, said they will be conducting their own investigation into what caused the collapse and who is responsible so they can be held accountable for the victims.

    “This is absolutely horrific,” said Sellers. “Unfortunately, it’s all too common as minority communities like this are ignored and neglected until that neglect results in tragedy. It’s predictable. It’s preventable. But it will never change until someone is held accountable.”

    As part of their investigation, the attorneys said they are examining all of the victim’s legal options as well as a possible lawsuit.

    “I can’t imagine what it must have been like for these victims,” Pacella said of their clients who were injured in the collapse. “We’re proud to stand with them and this entire community.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSAV-TV.

    Comments / 17
    Add a Comment
    Jeffery Clemmons
    17h ago
    some of the funeral homes that knew these people came and personally picked them up it's a tragic loss of life but if you think about it this is aluminum and it was more weight than the aluminum can stand which is what caused the tragedy Amen to the souls
    Timmy Wade
    1d ago
    Why a civil rights lawyer
    View all comments
