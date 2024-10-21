Open in App
    • WSAV News 3

    Lost income from storm damage? You may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

    By Dylan James,

    2 days ago

    SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgians who lost income due to the recent hurricanes and tropical storms may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance under the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL).

    Disaster Unemployment Assistance is a FEMA-funded, state-managed federal program that helps workers whose primary income is lost or interrupted due to a disaster declared by the President. It sets itself apart from regular state unemployment insurance, as it provides benefits for self-employed people, farmers, diversified farming operators, loggers, commission-paid employees, and others who are not eligible under the state’s program.

    The deadline to register for assistance varies by county and by the date of disaster declaration.

    For Tropical Storm Debby:

    Nov. 25 for residents of Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Long and Screven counties.

    For Hurricane Helene:

    Dec. 2 for residents of Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Echols, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Lowndes, McDuffie, Montgomery, Pierce, Richmond, Screven, Tattnall, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Washington and Wheeler counties.

    Dec. 3 for residents of Effingham, Elbert, Rabun and Tift counties.

    Dec. 6 for residents of Brantley, Bryan, Butts, Camden, Charlton, Dodge, Fulton, Glynn, Hancock, Long, McIntosh, Newton, Thomas, Warren and Wayne counties.

    Other counties may be added at a later date. Please visit the Georgia Department of Labor Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance page to learn what you need to file an application and see a list of disaster-related benefit facts .

    To apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Georgians must first apply for regular unemployment insurance on the GDOL website at dol.georgia.gov or in person at any GDOL career center .

    Only those who are ineligible for regular unemployment insurance can be considered eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits.

    GDOL will notify you if you are eligible to file for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. Income verification may be required when applying for these benefits. Prepare to show proof of earnings for the most recently completed tax year. Acceptable examples include copies of the most recently completed income tax returns, quarterly estimated income tax payment records, or similar documents.

    UPDATED: Financial disaster assistance available in these Georgia counties Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

