Officers respond to shooting in Cann Park neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

SPD responded to the 800 block of West 45th St. near the Cann Park neighborhood where witnesses say they heard several gunshots fired.

Two adults, one male and one female, sustained graze wounds.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 .

