    Day 3 of Leilani Simon murder trial

    By Kaley FedkoMolly Curley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GusXv_0w97lJeR00

    SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Day three of the Leilani Simon murder trial continues Wednesday.

    Simon is accused of killing her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon . She allegedly beat Quinton to death and dumped his body in the trash. Police later found his body in a landfill.

    On day two of the trial, the prosecution called multiple officers from different police stations in the area involved in the initial investigation.

    Day 3

    The live recording is on a 30-minute delay, per a court order. WSAV’s time stamps for Leilani Simon’s trial are set in the time of watching the recording, not as it happened in the courtroom. Please consider this difference when watching the live recording and reading the updates. Graphic content is possible.

    10:50 a.m. – Leilani Simon arrives in court.

    10:55 a.m. – Attorneys discuss whether certain text messages between Leilani Simon and a subject identified by the state as “Red,” her drug dealer, should be discussed before the jury.

    The state alleges the dealer sold Leilani Simon drugs the night of Quinton’s disappearance.

    11:07 a.m. – Judge Tammy Stokes calls a recess as she weighs the arguments.

    11:47 a.m. – Court is called back into session.

    11:49 a.m. – Stokes rules that the unredacted text messages will not be discussed.

    Noon – The state shows the jury a video of Simon being questioned by detectives on Oct. 5-6.

    12:08 p.m. – State continues with lead investigator, Chatham County Police Department Det. Marian Lemmons.

    12:16 p.m. – Lemmons is questioned on evidence collected during the investigation, including photos, text messages and what the state called “a digital suicide note,” a selfie video taken by Simon.

    12:58 p.m. – Court breaks for a 15-minute recess.

    1:15 p.m. – Court resumes. The state continues questioning Lemmons.

    1:20 p.m. – The jury is shown an internet search from Simon’s phone on Oct. 1, 2022, at 1:10 a.m. reading, “is it common for a mother to have resentment or even anger towards her child because of the father or another reason.”

    1:30 p.m. – The state plays another video of Simon being questioned.

    1:53 p.m. – Court breaks for an hour lunch.

    3:11 p.m. – Court resumes with Lemmons still on the stand.

    3:19 p.m. – Lemmons is asked about Simon’s then-boyfriend Danny Youngkin and his cooperation in the investigation. She says he was willing to undergo phone monitoring and allow police to set up recording devices in a hotel room the couple shared.

    3:24 p.m. – Dr. Angi Christensen, an FBI forensic anthropologist takes the stand. (The defense will have time to cross-examine Lemmons at a later time.)

    3:39 p.m. – The state questions Christensen on her examination of remains sent from Savannah. She says the bones she examined were from one child between 1 to 2 years old.

    3:45 p.m. – The defense cross-examines Christensen.

    3:52 p.m. – The court is in a brief recess.

    4:15 p.m. – Court resumes. Youngkin is sworn in.

    Community Policy