Football around Georgia: Week 7 review

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia fights off a late charge from Mississippi State. Georgia Tech goes 2-0 in North Carolina swing against Duke and UNC. Atlanta stays undefeated in division play and Savannah State makes it two wins in a row.

Oh and Georgia Southern has a 20-point fourth quarter to beat Marshall University.

Here is this week’s review of college and NFL football around Georgia.

#5 Georgia vs Mississippi State – Despite a late surge Georgia holds on to beat Mississippi State 41-31. The Georgia Bulldogs offense has begun firing on all cylinders as they post 605 yards of total offense in the 10-point win.

Senior QB Carson Beck was 36 of 48 for 459 yards on the day. Beck threw for three touchdowns as well as two interceptions. Senior WR Arian Smith had a big day with five catches for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia’s defense held Mississippi State to just 79 yards on the ground and had one takeaway on the day.

Georgia will travel to the Lonestar State this week as they will take on #1 Texas in a battle between two National Championship favorites.

Georgia Southern vs Marshall University – Georgia Southern comes away with a 24-23 win over The Marshall Thundering Herd. The Eagles came out of the bye week ready to roll. The team finished with 423 yards of total offense in a win that saw them trailing 23-3 to start the fourth quarter.

Quarterback JC French was 16/26 for 194 yards and threw one interception before getting injured at the end of the third quarter. Senior QB Dexter Willams II stepped in and was 10 of 14 for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia Southern will stay in Statesboro for back-to-back weeks as they prepare to take on 5-1 James Madison.

Georgia Tech vs University of North Carolina – The Yellow Jackets go 2-0 in ACC matchups against North Carolina opponents. Georgia Tech advances to 5-2 on the year with a 41-34 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels. Georgia Tech finished with over 500 yards of total offense on the day.

QB Haynes King was 11 of 22 for 127 yards through the air. King also rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Junior RB Jamal Haynes was also responsible for two scores as he rushed for 170 yards on 19 carries.

The Yellow Jackets have currently won two games in a row and will look to keep that streak going as they prepare to take on #12 Notre Dame this weekend at home.

Savannah State vs Lincoln University CA – Savannah State is now 3-3 on the year following a 30-18 win over Lincoln University. The Tigers offense posted 261 yards on the day.

QB Jhaydon Sullivan was 12 of 18 for 132 yards and two touchdowns. The team’s rushing attack combined for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.

Savannah State will now travel to Jacksonville to take on 1-5 Edwards Water University.

Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers – The Falcons continue to roll as they post a 38-20 win over the Carolina Panthers. The team posted 423 yards of total offense on the day while allowing 335 yards.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins came back down to earth this week following a 500-yard day last week. The Falcons signal caller was 19 of 30 for 225 yards and one touchdown.

Atlanta’s rushing attack combined for 200 yards on the ground as RB Tyler Allgeier has 18 carries for 105 yards and one touchdown. RB Bijan Robinson carried the ball 15 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons are now 3-0 in NFC South play and will look to extend their three-game win streak as they take on the Seattle Seahawks in Atlanta this Sunday.

