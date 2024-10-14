Open in App
    • WSAV News 3

    WSAV’s Hispanic Heritage Special

    By Eric Dorsch,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPf9V_0w62Q30D00

    SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw and Ben Senger host a Hispanic Heritage Special.

    The feature aims to highlight the Hispanic culture throughout Savannah as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

