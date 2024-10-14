Open in App
    5-star defensive lineman Griffin to make college decision Friday

    By Joey Lamar,

    2 days ago

    SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Consensus five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin will announce his college commitment on Friday, Oct. 18 on the campus of Savannah Christian at the Eckburg Hall at 1:20 p.m., according to a press release sent out by Savannah Christian’s Sports Information Director.

    The Savannah Christian senior announced his top 3 on July 28 on X. According to the post, Miami, Southern California and Georgia are the schools he is considering.

    Savannah Christian is currently 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class A-3A private. Last season, they advanced the Class AAA state title game.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSAV-TV.

