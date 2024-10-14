5-star defensive lineman Griffin to make college decision Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Consensus five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin will announce his college commitment on Friday, Oct. 18 on the campus of Savannah Christian at the Eckburg Hall at 1:20 p.m., according to a press release sent out by Savannah Christian’s Sports Information Director.

The Savannah Christian senior announced his top 3 on July 28 on X. According to the post, Miami, Southern California and Georgia are the schools he is considering.

Savannah Christian is currently 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class A-3A private. Last season, they advanced the Class AAA state title game.

