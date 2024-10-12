Liberty County Ga. Republican Party hosted Flag Waving Event to reach undecided voters

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – As Former President and GOP nominee Donald Trump prepares to hold a rally in Coachella, California, dozens of people took to the streets in Liberty County to show their support on Saturday.

The Liberty County Georgia Republican Party hosted a Flag Waving Event at the intersection of Hwy. 84 and Leroy Coffer Hwy. to reach out to undecided voters.

Shelia McGinley of the Liberty County Republican Party said, “People, they want a change. They’re tired of all these high taxes. Liberty County’s been the same for 60 years, and we need a change, we need something for the people,”.

With some considering Liberty County to be predominantly blue, McGinley said locals are welcome.

“Liberty County really didn’t have a Republican Party, people didn’t know about it, but now that they know there is some place, we have Republican Party now that they can come and join. Anybody from Liberty County is welcome,” McGinley said.

Former President Trump is scheduled to be back in Georgia on Tuesday at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta.

Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris is in North Carolina on Saturday to meet with leaders and will attend church and hold a rally in the state on Sunday, according to her campaign.

