Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSAV News 3

    Liberty County Ga. Republican Party hosted Flag Waving Event to reach undecided voters

    By Lewis Levine/Coastal News ServiceHollie Lewis,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yV4D2_0w4jbPVb00

    LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – As Former President and GOP nominee Donald Trump prepares to hold a rally in Coachella, California, dozens of people took to the streets in Liberty County to show their support on Saturday.

    The Liberty County Georgia Republican Party hosted a Flag Waving Event at the intersection of Hwy. 84 and Leroy Coffer Hwy. to reach out to undecided voters.

    Shelia McGinley of the Liberty County Republican Party said, “People, they want a change. They’re tired of all these high taxes. Liberty County’s been the same for 60 years, and we need a change, we need something for the people,”.

    With some considering Liberty County to be predominantly blue, McGinley said locals are welcome.

    “Liberty County really didn’t have a Republican Party, people didn’t know about it, but now that they know there is some place, we have Republican Party now that they can come and join. Anybody from Liberty County is welcome,” McGinley said.

    Former President Trump is scheduled to be back in Georgia on Tuesday at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta.

    Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris is in North Carolina on Saturday to meet with leaders and will attend church and hold a rally in the state on Sunday, according to her campaign.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSAV-TV.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 97
    Add a Comment
    Ernest Parish
    7h ago
    I see all the idiots were out waving Humpty Dumpty flags
    enrique_n254
    12h ago
    Latinos for trump!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Daylight saving time ends soon: What if we didn’t ‘fall back’ this year?
    WSAV News 31 day ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    WSAV News 36 hours ago
    WATCH LIVE: Day 1 of Leilani Simon murder trial is underway
    WSAV News 318 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Warnock says large numbers of Black men voting for Trump is ‘not going to happen’
    The Hill1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com7 days ago
    ‘This Is Insane!’ CNN Guest LOSES IT on Panelist Who Says ‘Both’ Trump and Harris Use Extreme Rhetoric
    Mediaite3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Common reasons you may be deemed ineligible for FEMA disaster assistance
    Grice Connect1 day ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Atlanta radio personality, comedian Wanda Smith has died
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta2 days ago
    Head and hands found in Colorado freezer belong to 16-year-old girl last seen in 2005
    ABC News2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Trump appeared to be heckled at his California rally. Hear how he responded
    CNN1 day ago
    Watch: Fox News cuts away from Trump rally as ex-president calls media 'corrupt'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Pandas leave Georgia and head to China via FedEx
    WSAV News 32 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group13 days ago
    Rising chocolate prices impact Halloween candy choices
    WSAV News 32 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    6-year-old sustains gunshot wound in Long County
    WSAV News 310 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    WSAV News 32 days ago
    What you should do before and after your phone is stolen or lost
    WSAV News 31 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy