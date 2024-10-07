Leilani Simon trial begins this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just over two years after allegedly killing her 20-month-old son Quinton, Leilani Simon will go to trial this week.

The mother faces 19 counts in connection to the case, including one count of malice murder and two counts of felony murder.

Leilani Simon will go before Judge Tammy Stokes this Wednesday with jury selection starting at 9 a.m. WSAV will bring you complete coverage on-air and online.

Leilani Simon reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5, 2022. His remains were found more than a month later in a Chatham County landfill.