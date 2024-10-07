Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSAV News 3

    Leilani Simon trial begins this week

    By Molly Curley,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wBx2k_0vyv6McO00

    SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just over two years after allegedly killing her 20-month-old son Quinton, Leilani Simon will go to trial this week.

    The mother faces 19 counts in connection to the case, including one count of malice murder and two counts of felony murder.

    Leilani Simon will go before Judge Tammy Stokes this Wednesday with jury selection starting at 9 a.m. WSAV will bring you complete coverage on-air and online.

    Leilani Simon reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5, 2022. His remains were found more than a month later in a Chatham County landfill.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    GAweary57
    18h ago
    Oh yeah, got the eyeglasses on.
    Norbie23
    22h ago
    About freaking time Chatham County.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Here’s what Spirit Halloween seeks in an ‘ideal’ retail location
    WSAV News 33 days ago
    ‘It’s heartbreaking’: Bulloch County pecan farmer loses crop to Hurricane Helene
    WSAV News 34 days ago
    Georgia star arrested on horrible charges
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Biggest Retailer In The US Closing Stores
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Twisted Twins: What we know about Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead and how they killed their mom Nikki
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Tybee man stabs nursing home resident over Vienna Sausages
    WSAV News 32 days ago
    Missing Richmond Hill teen found
    WSAV News 34 days ago
    What Does Certified Pre-Owned Mean? Understanding CPO Cars
    WSAV News 32 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Candler County EMA Saturday feeding update
    WSAV News 33 days ago
    6-year-old sustains gunshot wound in Long County
    WSAV News 34 days ago
    SCCPSS to reopen most schools on Monday
    WSAV News 34 days ago
    Colleton County student charged for allegedly threatening school shooting
    WSAV News 318 hours ago
    Ghost Gun Manufacturer Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
    Morristown Minute16 days ago
    GALLERY: Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk 2024
    WSAV News 33 days ago
    Milton will make landfall soon. Could Category 4 hurricane affect Ohio weather?
    Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer1 day ago
    Safest Trucks for 2024
    WSAV News 33 days ago
    Georgia WR Colbie Young arrested on charges of battery and assault on an unborn child
    WSAV News 322 hours ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    South Carolina sets Nov. 1 execution as state ramps up use of death chamber
    WSAV News 34 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy