The Big Bounce America heading to Savannah area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Big Bounce America will be in the Savannah area Oct. 11-13 at Ottawa Farms, located on 702 Bloomingdale Rd.

The Big Bounce America is a large touring inflatable event in the world that features unique custom-built inflatable attractions. They have sessions for children under 3 (with their parents or carers) all the way up to adults. For more information about sessions, click here.

Ticket information is as follows:

There are no fees for spectators to enter the event grounds. Only those planning on bouncing on any of the inflatables, require a ticket. This includes parents who are accompanying children. Parents accompanying a child should simply purchase their own individual ticket to the same session/time slot that their kid is attending. All children aged 3 and under can enter any kids’ session but must be accompanied by a paying parent/carer with their own ticket. Children 4 and above can enter the Juniors or Bigger Kids sessions with or without a parent. ‘Access All Area’ tickets are a three-hour pass which includes a timed slot on The World’s Biggest Bounce House, plus unlimited access to The Giant, Sport Slam & airSPACE. Tickets are cheapest when purchased in advance from this website and will cost more if purchased on the event day from the box office.

For more ticket information, click here.