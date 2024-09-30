Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSAV News 3

    The Big Bounce America heading to Savannah area

    By Hollie Lewis,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFFtF_0vqXn72m00

    SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Big Bounce America will be in the Savannah area Oct. 11-13 at Ottawa Farms, located on 702 Bloomingdale Rd.

    The Big Bounce America is a large touring inflatable event in the world that features unique custom-built inflatable attractions. They have sessions for children under 3 (with their parents or carers) all the way up to adults. For more information about sessions, click here.

    Ticket information is as follows:

    1. There are no fees for spectators to enter the event grounds. Only those planning on bouncing on any of the inflatables, require a ticket. This includes parents who are accompanying children. Parents accompanying a child should simply purchase their own individual ticket to the same session/time slot that their kid is attending.
    2. All children aged 3 and under can enter any kids’ session but must be accompanied by a paying parent/carer with their own ticket. Children 4 and above can enter the Juniors or Bigger Kids sessions with or without a parent.
    3. ‘Access All Area’ tickets are a three-hour pass which includes a timed slot on The World’s Biggest Bounce House, plus unlimited access to The Giant, Sport Slam & airSPACE.
    4. Tickets are cheapest when purchased in advance from this website and will cost more if purchased on the event day from the box office.

    For more ticket information, click here.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    All non-stop flights currently offered at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport
    WSAV News 310 hours ago
    Georgia Power ready to restore after Helene passes
    WSAV News 36 days ago
    MLB legend Pete Rose’s cause of death revealed
    WSAV News 31 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    54 people rescued from roof of Tennessee hospital
    WSAV News 35 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    Possible tornado causes damage on Daufuskie Island
    WSAV News 36 days ago
    Southwest Airlines gives update on assigned seating timeline at investors event
    WSAV News 36 days ago
    Dad walks nearly 30 miles through flood debris to walk daughter down the aisle
    WSAV News 32 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile4 hours ago
    Richmond Hill to provide food boxes at The Community House
    WSAV News 33 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    1 person dies in Florida while driving on Interstate 4, governor says
    WSAV News 35 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Death toll rises after Helene slams the South
    WSAV News 35 days ago
    Fort Pulaski National Monument to reopen Tuesday
    WSAV News 32 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Kris Kristofferson, country music superstar and actor, dies at 88
    WSAV News 33 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Where does Helene fall on the Waffle House Index?
    WSAV News 36 days ago
    Chatham Area Transit suspends services for Monday
    WSAV News 33 days ago
    My car was submerged in floodwaters. Should I start it?
    WSAV News 31 day ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Supplies arrive by plane and mule as Helene death toll passes 100
    WSAV News 32 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy