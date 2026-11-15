INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) – Sunshine returned to finish out the week as temperatures turned chilly remaining stuck in the 40s

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the low 30s and upper 30s. Pockets of frost will be likely.

TOMORROW:

Calm and quiet to end the weekend. Skies will remain partly cloudy with pockets of sunshine and high temperatures near 50. Spots south of I-70 break into the 50s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

Temperatures will remain near normal in the low 50s to start the new week. Plenty of sunshine through Wednesday as high pressure remains across the region. This will allow temperatures to rise through the 50s and even reach back into the 60s by the end of the week. Some clouds will return Thursday and Friday with a stray shower north of I-70 possible. Most areas will remain dry through next Saturday.

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