ANDERSON, Ind. — A 13-year-old was arrested Saturday evening after police said “several” juveniles set a playground on fire in Anderson.

At 5:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West 10th Street, which is Mays Park, on reports of a playground fire.

Preliminary information indicates that “several” juveniles, approximately 12 to 13 years old, were the ones who set fire to the playground before leaving the area, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident after police gathered further information.

Police did not go into detail on the extent of the property damage the fire caused and said the investigation remains ongoing. Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

The post 13-year-old boy arrested after setting Anderson playground on fire appeared first on WRTV.