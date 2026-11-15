INDIANAPOLIS – Irvington Community Schools is publicly pleading for teachers to return to the classroom following a surge of staff call-offs that caused classes to be canceled for two straight days.

Irvington Community Middle School and Preparatory Academy remained closed Friday due to a lack of staff, while the elementary school reopened. All three campuses shut down on Thursday.

“I am urging educators who are calling out to return so we can reopen all schools on Monday,” Irvington Schools CEO Rachel Maldonado said in a letter to ICS families. “It is imperative that we get students back to school so we can continue educating kids.”

Students led a protest on Friday in support of teachers facing cuts to retirement benefits, as ICS struggles to address a budget deficit topping $1.5 million.

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Sources describe the call-offs as a call to action for the Board of Governors to provide financial transparency and address the charter network’s finances without hurting students or employees.

“I am continuing to work alongside our board and staff to address these longstanding challenges so we can ensure our schools remain open over the long term,” Maldonado said.

Hired in July, Maldonado claims she’s uncovered mounting budget problems dating back to at least 2024. Enrollment has dropped at Irvington Community Schools and COVID relief funds used to hire additional staff have run out.

It’s unclear whether staff members plan to continue the call-outs next week.

Full statement from Irvington Community Schools

“Dear ICS Families and Community, “I want to express my sincerest apologies for the stress that the last few days have caused you. As a school network leader and more importantly, as a parent myself, I recognize the strain that lost school time puts on you and your children. “I also want to express gratitude for our elementary school principal and educators for keeping the focus on kids and reopening our elementary school Friday. I am urging educators who are calling out to return so we can reopen all schools on Monday. “When I became CEO in July 2026, I knew ICS had some fiscal challenges. After I started in July, I continued to uncover mounting issues since at least 2024. Irvington Community Schools used federal COVID relief funds to hire more staff but kept those staffing levels after the funding ended. Enrollment also fell, leaving schools with less revenue while spending continued. Significant cuts began in January 2026, but they haven’t been enough. The path ahead will be difficult, but there’s hope for improvement and it’s not too late. “I am continuing to work alongside our board and staff to address these longstanding challenges so we can ensure our schools remain open over the long term. We are committed to working with all parties to chart a path forward. We thank the staff and families who have been reaching out and working with us to find solutions to this challenging financial situation. “In the meantime, it is imperative that we get students back to school so we can continue educating kids.” Thank you, Dr. Rachel Maldonado Chief Executive Officer

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