BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The No. 6-ranked Indiana Hoosiers are tied with No. 15 USC at halftime, 10-10.

The Hoosiers scored on their first offensive drive when quarterback Grant Wilson threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brock Schott. In his first start of the season, Wilson was 7 of 14 passing for 145 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the first half.

Wilson’s interception came with under a minute to go before halftime with the Hoosiers just past midfield. On the following play, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava threw a 51-yard pass to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt to set up a USC touchdown moments before halftime.

Indiana wide receiver Nick Marsh led the Hoosiers’ receiving group in the first half with three catches for 68 yards. Indiana’s offense rushed for just 34 yards and averaged 2.3 yards per carry in the first half.

This story will be updated.

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