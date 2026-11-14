INDIANAPOLIS — For more than 60 years, Circle of Lights has marked the start of the holiday season in Indianapolis. Each year, volunteers with IBEW Local 481 help illuminate Monument Circle and the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

It takes 52 light strands, each with nearly 5,000 lightbulbs to light up the Soldiers and Sailors Monument for this holiday tradition. Volunteers with IBEW Local 481 woke up bright and early Saturday to string up all 7,984 lights.

“I’m going to have 200 to 300 people show up, volunteer to do it,” said Jeff Wheeler of IBEW Local 481. “We’re hoping to have it done in five or six hours.”

IBEW Local 481 members say they have the operation down to a science. The crew removes the lights from barrels, untangles and tests them, then attaches them to a hook and hoists them to the top of the monument. Members also rebuild the strands periodically.

“All the stringers, every so many years we have to rebuild them. And this was the year at the end of September where we took them all apart and rebuilt all of them. New sockets, new lightbulbs, new garland. Everything,” Wheeler said.

Faith Thompson, public relations and communications manager for Downtown Indy Alliance says the Circle of Lights celebration has been a holiday family tradition that spans generations.

“People saying they got engaged at Circle of Lights. People telling me that they get to bring their children for the very first time. It is such a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together to celebrate the holidays,” Thompson said.

Thompson also says year’s display will include new decorations.

“You’re going to see a lot more lighting elements, a lot more display elements, and great photo-op opportunities,” she said.

IBEW Local 481 members say they are proud to be in charge of preparing the display for the community.

“We take great pride in coming out and hanging the lights for the community. A lot of members, they take time off work, and they take time away from their families to do this so that we can light up the city,” volunteer Dominic Collins said.

“It’s great to see all the people come around and get excited to see the lights go up. It kinda sets the mood for the holidays,” volunteer John Burchyett said.

Bob Cadwell, a retired electrician, has helped string the lights since 1984. He said the tradition has given him many memories, including sharing it with his grandsons, Dawson, 6, and Everett, 3.

“The memories are many, and it’s generational as you can see with my grandchildren. And we’re just passing along, and it’s a great way to kick off the holiday season,” Cadwell said.

The lights will be switched on during the annual Circle of Lights celebration Friday, Nov. 27.

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