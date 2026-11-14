INDIANAPOLIS –A woman is dead and a man was arrested after a three-car crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.

According to online dispatch records, officers went to the intersection of West 30th Street and North Tibbs Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of a crash that involved three cars. That’s on Indianapolis’ west side near St. Michael-St. Gabriel School.

Once on the scene, police found a woman in “serious condition” in the first car. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was then pronounced dead.

Police arrested the driver of the second car. He is being charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police also say that two people in the third vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

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