Dry and cool this weekend. We have a sunny weekend with temperatures slowly warm up for the new work week. Rain is definitely needed but it doesn’t look like we will see any at all for the next 7days.

TODAY: Bright but a chilly start across much of the state this morning. Temperatures will slowly climb from the freezing mark this morning into the upper 40s near 50 this afternoon. Look for lots of sunshine and dry conditions this afternoon.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to see any of the Christmas lights around the area or at the state fairgrounds this evening it will be perfect weather. Clear skies with temperatures falling into near 30.

TOMORROW: Another sunny start but crisp too. Highs eventually climb near normal which is in the lower 50s. Look for partly cloudy skies for the afternoon with highs near 51. It will be seasonable for today’s Colts game.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: We are running an inch below normal for precipitation for the month of November. Rain will be pretty hard to find this week. Our weather pattern remains very quiet throughout the week. Look for lots of sunshine with highs climbing above normal into the lower and middle 60s next week.

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