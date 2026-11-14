INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after being shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Online dispatch reports show that at 2:45 a.m. officers responded to calls of a person shot at Woods Edge West Drive. That’s at an apartment complex near Castleton Square.

Once on scene, officers found a person with gunshot wounds and took them to an area hospital. Officers say that the victim is in critical condition.

Two men were arrested Saturday in connection with this shooting, according to police. One was arrested on domestic battery and criminal confinement charges. The second man is being charged with criminal recklessness. Police also say that he shot into a apartment and hitting the victim.

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