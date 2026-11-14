INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Powell scored 17 points, Chase Foster added 15 and Pittsburgh rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat Butler 76-64 on Friday night.

Baye Ndongo had 13 points and A’lahn Sumler scored 10 for Pitt (4-0). Naithan George added 11 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Eduardo Klafke led Butler (2-2) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Asim Djulovic scored 11.

Powell hit a 3-pointer, Foster converted a three-point play and Bethea added another 3 to spark a 13-0 run that gave the Panthers a 61-54 lead with 7:25 left and it remained a two-possession game the rest of the way.

Klafke hit a 3-pointer almost 5 1/2 minutes into the game that gave the Bulldogs a 10-point lead and a 9-0 spurt made it 42-30 — Butler’s biggest lead of the game — with 1:31 remaining until halftime.

Butler shot 33% (21 of 60) from the field, 7 of 34 (21%) from 3-point range.

Up next

Pitt: Hosts Villanova on Tuesday.

Butler: Hosts Western Carolina on Tuesday.

The post Butler falls to Pitt after Panthers’ second-half rally appeared first on WRTV.