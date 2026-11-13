CARMEL, Ind. — A Carmel man was arrested Friday on a preliminary murder charge following a fatal shooting late Thursday in a neighborhood off Hazel Dell Parkway and Main Street, police said.

Xinjian Yang, 53, was booked into the Hamilton County Jail after officers responded to reports of gunfire at 10:21 p.m. Thursday in the 13900 block of Wildcat Drive, according to the Carmel Police Department.

Inside the home, officers found a dead woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the shooting happened inside the residence and described it as an isolated incident. Additional charges may be filed once the investigation concludes.

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