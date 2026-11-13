MARION, Ind. — Marion plans to invest about $9.5 million in three parks projects, including a skatepark, a food truck park, and upgrades to Ballard Fields.

The city scheduled groundbreakings for 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to information posted a week ahead of the events. The itinerary lists Hogin Park Skatepark at 3300 S. Nebraska St., followed by Southside Food Truck Park at 1400 S. Valley Ave. The third stop is Ballard Fields at 799 E. Third St. The gathering is set to conclude at City Hall, 301 S. Branson St., with coffee and cookies.

Joe Murphy, the city’s director of economic development, said in an email that the city plans to spend $1 million on a concrete skatepark at Hogin Park, designed by Bloomington-based Hunger Skateparks.

Southside Food Truck Park is slated to receive a stage, a turf lawn and seating for more than 400 guests. The cost will be about $750,000, Murphy said.

About $7.5 million was allocated for improvements at Ballard Fields, including new youth sports fields, parking, lighting, and connections to the trail along the Mississinewa River.

The parks projects are being funded through a parks bond, a bond tied to the local food and beverage tax, and revenues collected in a tax-increment finance district.

The projects are part of the broader $18 million Elevate Marion community transformation initiative.

Marion, a Grant County city of 28,234 residents, is about a 90-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

A rendering shows plans for the Southside Food Truck Park at 3300 S. Nebraska St. in Marion, Indiana. (Provided Image/Marion City Government)

A rendering shows plans for the Hogin Park Skatepark at 1400 S. Valley Ave. in Marion, Indiana. (Provided Image/Marion City Government)

A rendering shows plans for Ballard Fields, 799 E. Third St. in Marion, Indiana. (Provided Image/Marion City Government)

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