INDIANAPOLIS — A chilly start to Saturday is expected with wind chill values in the 20s. Our forecast is relatively quiet going forward.

TONIGHT: Clouds will decrease. Partly cloudy skies later on tonight. Low temperatures near 30 degrees.

TOMORROW: Wind chill values should be in the 20s waking up. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few more clouds northeast of Indianapolis. High temperatures in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Another day with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the low 50s.

7-DAY FORECAST: A dry stretch of weather is anticipated through much of next week. High temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 50s through Tuesday. We could return to the 60s by the middle and end parts of the week.

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