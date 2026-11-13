WHITESTOWN, Ind. – An Indianapolis man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after fleeing from Whitestown police, crashing a stolen vehicle and running from officers Thursday morning.

Whitestown Metropolitan Police say an officer attempted to stop a white passenger vehicle around 2:27 a.m. Nov. 12 for several traffic violations.

The driver failed to stop, drove the wrong way through the roundabout at Main Street and Mills Drive, and fled at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle eventually crashed near County Road 525 South and County Road 700 East.

Police identified the driver as Peyton Bellinger, 19, of Indianapolis. Bellinger ran from the vehicle after the crash. During the foot pursuit, officers saw him discard a firearm.

Officers established a search perimeter and requested help from a police K-9 team and drone operator. With assistance from Zionsville police, a drone was used to locate and track Bellinger.

Police issued warnings over a public address system, telling nearby residents to stay inside and directing Bellinger to surrender. He continued running, and a police K-9 was deployed to apprehend him.

Officers provided medical aid to Bellinger, who was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the crash and apprehension.

A passenger who remained in the vehicle was also treated for crash-related injuries. He was briefly detained for questioning and later released.

Investigators determined the vehicle and firearm involved in the incident had both been reported stolen.

After being medically cleared, Bellinger was booked into the Boone County Jail. He faces the following preliminary charges:

Resisting law enforcement using a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 4 felony

Resisting law enforcement using a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony

Operating while intoxicated resulting in bodily injury, a Level 6 felony

Auto theft, a Level 6 felony

Resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor

Leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor

Operating while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor

Public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon Police Department, Zionsville Police Department and Zionsville Fire Department assisted with the investigation.

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