INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana has been awarded nearly $209 million in federal funding to expand health care access in rural communities.

Gov. Mike Braun announced Friday that Indiana will receive the funding for the second year of the federal Rural Health Transformation Program.

The five-year program is designed to improve health care access and outcomes in rural communities. The funding will support efforts by the Indiana Department of Health and the Family and Social Services Administration.

“As Governor, I’ve taken decisive action to make health care in Indiana more transparent, accessible, and affordable,” Braun said. “Hoosiers in rural areas face gaps in access to health care, and the Rural Health Transformation Program will help close those gaps by creating more care options.”

Braun said the program has now contributed more than $400 million toward closing the rural health care gap.

Indiana received nearly $207 million during the program’s first year. The state says that funding has been fully committed, with more than 250 grants awarded. Local organizations received 92% of the funding.

Only half of the states participating in the program received an increase in their second-year awards.

The second year of funding began Oct. 31 and runs through Oct. 30, 2027.

State officials say priorities for the next year include expanding telehealth services, increasing access to primary care, improving transportation options and investing in the rural health care workforce.

The program will also support mental and behavioral health services, community health workers, mobile health services and remote patient monitoring.

Other initiatives include programs focused on nutrition, maternal and child health, cardiovascular health and chronic disease prevention.

More information about the program is available at growruralhealth.in.gov.

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