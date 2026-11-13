INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

In a release sent to media, IMPD says officers were called to the 6300 block of Brookville Road around 8:15 p.m. to investigate a serious crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive male who’d been hit by a car. First responders rushed him to a hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and worked with investigators, IMPD says.

The driver also submitted a blood draw, which is standard in Indiana when there is a fatal crash.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

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