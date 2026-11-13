CARMEL, Ind. — A report of “shots fired” inside a Carmel home late Thursday night has led to a homicide investigation, according to the Carmel Police Department.

Carmel officers arrived at a home in the 13900 block of Wildcat Drive around 10:21 p.m. Thursday night. That address is in a neighborhood off of Hazel Dell Parkway and Main Street.

There, police found a woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say officers arrested a man in connection with the shooting, but did not provide the man’s name or age, or provide any circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is thought to be an isolated incident, Carmel PD says. More information would be released when available.

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