INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) – Following a cloudy and rainy Thursday, a stray shower and stray flurries will finish out the week with sunshine on the way for the weekend.

TODAY:

Gloomy looking for much of the day. A stray shower or two will be possible especially during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will max out in the mid 40s. A flurry or two will be possible for the northern part of the state.

TONIGHT:

Skies will try to clear for the night and will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s.

TOMORROW:

Improving conditions to start the weekend. Clouds will try to linger through the first half of the day, but sunshine will increase through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 40s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

Sunshine and warming temperatures will return to end the weekend. Skies will become mainly clear on Sunday as temperatures return to the 50s. Sunshine and mainly clear to clear skies will linger Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures rise through the 50s. A few clouds will return to end next week with a stray shower or two. Temperatures however will return to the 60s.

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