Mother of a 13-year-old fatally shot wants ‘my baby to have justice’

INDIANAPOLIS — On Oct. 24, a 13-year-old was shot and killed in the early morning hours at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis.

Mollie Wingard moved her family to Indianapolis in 2025, hoping to provide a fresh start for her 17-year-old son, who was struggling in Fort Wayne.

“I came here to save his life, and I end up losing a daughter,” said Wingard, who said she was asleep on the morning when she got the call her child had been shot around 4 a.m.

Wingard says her daughter, Andrea Eguia, snuck out to meet with friends. After the shooting, Eguia was rushed into surgery, but did not survive.

Now, Wingard says she can’t stand the idea of being in Eguia’s room because of the flood of memories.

“Her smile and the way she brought so much joy into my world…so much joy and I won’t get that joy no more,” said Wingard.

The family says they’re still working with police to figure out exactly what led up to Eguia’s death.

WISH-TV/WRTV reached out to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for an update on the case and was referred back to IMPD’s original homicide brief.

Wingard says no arrests have been made that she’s aware of.

Wingard has concerns about security at The Georgetown apartments, a 90-unit complex which is operated by the Indianapolis Housing Authority.

“She was not supposed to be at them apartments. Them apartments are not where I would want my daughter to be,” said Wingard.

The Rev. Charles Harrison is board president for the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, which patrols areas that are hotspots for youth-related violence. He says the recent spread of activity is concerning.

“It’s not as concentrated as it once was. It’s broader, which raises concerns about ‘How do we get a hold of this violence as a city and reduce the youth that are involved?’” said Harrison.

The reverend’s advice: People should speak out as soon as they notice troubling patterns or concerns involving youths.

“I think people need to be more willing to get involved and not say ‘That’s not my problem,’ because it should be a concern for all of us to make sure our young people are safe from violence in our city,” said Harrison.

Anyone with information about Eguia’s death was asked to reach out to IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

“Whoever did this, I hope they catch them. If it was an accident, just come forward. I want my baby to have justice,” said Wingard.

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