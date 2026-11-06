18-year-old arrested in Tennessee in connection with Richmond killing

RICHMOND, Ind. — The U.S. Marshals Service arrested an 18-year-old suspect on Thursday night in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection with the killing of a woman and the shooting of two juveniles in September in Richmond, Indiana, the Wayne County city’s police department said in a social media post.

An arrest warrant issued Oct. 2 from Wayne Circuit Court charged Joshua Wade Smith with two felony counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, online court records show. He also was charged with three high-level felony counts of robbery; a mid-level felony count of armed robbery; and a low-level felony count of burglary.

The warrant followed a morning shooting on Sept. 28 in Richmond. Officers were called to a report of shots fired about 6:15 a.m. Sept. 28 in the 800 block of South East Street, where it intersects with U.S. 27/South Eighth Street, the Richmond Police Department said.

Officers found Cecelia Hargrove and the two injured juveniles. Both juveniles, who police have not publicly identified, were airlifted to a hospital.

Police in September said they arrested a juvenile after an initial investigation, and issued an arrest warrant for Smith.

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