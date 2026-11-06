Darren Harris, Bryce Lindsay power IU men’s basketball to 92-69 win over Bellarmine

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WRTV) — The Indiana men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 on Thursday evening after a 92-69 win over Bellarmine inside Assembly Hall.

Duke transfer Darren Harris led the way for Indiana’s offense, scoring 25 points with five triples. Villanova transfer Bryce Lindsay added 15 points and four assists off the bench as the Hoosiers’ second-leading scorer.

In total, Indiana held a 50-26 halftime lead and outrebounded Bellarmine 42-26 in the win. As a team, Indiana shot 12-of-34 from three-point range, good for 34 percent while shooting 50 percent overall.

Indiana enters the 2026-27 campaign with a rebuilt roster that includes eight transfers and four true freshmen.

Up next, Indiana will face off against Syracuse next Monday, Nov. 9, inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

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