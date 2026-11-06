Drive-thru Christmas light show returns to Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas Nights of Lights will return to the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center from Friday through Dec. 31.

Presented by Fifth Third Bank, the 2.1-mile drive-through show features more than 1 million lights synchronized to holiday music, colorful light tunnels and holiday displays. A new feature this year will be 300 colorful gumdrops at the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand.

Guests can enjoy the display from their vehicles and tune their radios to the designated station. The show runs in two time slots, 6 to 8 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m., with extended availability on weekends. Guests must reserve tickets online at christmasnightsoflights.com. A news release from the fairgrounds did not provide ticket prices. Pets are welcome but must stay in vehicles.

Guests can use promotional codes from participating nonprofits to receive discounted admission, with part of qualifying ticket proceeds going to the selected organization. Participating organizations are the Mozel Sanders Foundation (MOZEL26), Brooke’s Place (BROOKES26), WRTV Toy Drive (WRTV26), Salvation Army (SALARMY26), Muscular Dystrophy Family Foundation (MDFF26), National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC26), Special Olympics (OLYMPICS26), Shepherd Community Center (SHEPHERD26), A Kid Again (AKIDAGAIN26), Gleaners Food Bank (GLEANERS26), Second Helpings (SECHELP26), The Parks Alliance (PARKALL26), Riley Children’s Foundation (RILEY26) and Indianapolis Indians Charities (INDIANS26).

LeRoy Lewis III, the fairgrounds’ director of community and media engagement, said in the release that the event gives people a chance to spend time together and support local organizations. The entrance is Gate 3 at 1698 E. 42nd St.

Organizers encouraged guests to book early, particularly for weekends and the days before Christmas.

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