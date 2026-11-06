Jonathan Taylor on trade rumors, emotions ahead of potential final Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — As the 2-6 Indianapolis Colts inch closer to the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10, running back Jonathan Taylor continues to be one of the top names circulating around the league.

The Colts have already traded away franchise pillars guard Quenton Nelson, who went to Seattle, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was sent to San Francisco, following the firing of general manager Chris Ballard.

Through Week 8, Taylor has rushed for 610 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He also described his mental approach to dealing with trade rumors while trying to help lift a struggling Colts offense.

“You try not to think about that because you don’t want external factors creeping in and trying to alter your play,” Taylor said. “You want to go out there and have the same routine each and every single week because it’s worked so far. It’s worked so far throughout my career. Obviously, I’ve changed things throughout my pregame routine, but you don’t want to just start adding unnecessary external factors, which could potentially alter your play.”

If the Colts decide to trade Taylor, Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys could be his final game at Lucas Oil Stadium. With the deadline looming Tuesday, Taylor opened up about the emotions he will feel Sunday as uncertainty about his future in a Colts uniform continues.

“It’s always emotional because you run out there and you see all of those fans and you realize they’re all here to see a great product,” Taylor said. “You take great pride in that. You want to do whatever you can to come out and get the win so I never take it for granted. I don’t think you ever want to take any game for granted home or away but the home games, you definitely have to cherish those.”

As much as he would like to avoid the outside noise surrounding the constant trade talk, Taylor said he remains focused on his routine and the task in front of him.

“At this point, the hay is in the barn now,” Taylor said. “We’re preparing for the Dallas Cowboys. After last week, nothing else matters but we’ve just got to give these fans a win. We’ve got to put out a great premium product. Can’t be what we put out last week, can’t be.”

The 2-6 Colts host the 3-5 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, Nov. 8, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. After the game, the Colts will have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to decide whether to trade Taylor or not.

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