Skylake Adventures adds snow tubing, skating and holiday lights

SHERIDAN, Ind. — A Sheridan adventure park that opened this summer is adding winter activities, including snow tubing, ice skating and a three-story ropes course.

Skylake Adventures opened in June on former farmland with white-sand beaches and water slides. For its winter season, the park is adding snow tubing on what it describes as Hamilton County’s highest point, an ice skating rink and the ropes course.

The Winter Adventures will also feature a walk-through holiday light trail and a vendor village with food and treats, organizers said.

“The number one thing, I want them to feel welcome. I want them to feel that this is a place, a safe place, that they can come and laugh and play together. For us, for kids of all ages and all abilities to get together, and this is really something that we feel is important and we feel they will have a wonderful time,” said Sean Howard, a co-founder of Skylake Adventures.

Annual passes purchased for the summer season also cover winter activities.

Tickets for Winter Adventures are available through the park’s website.

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