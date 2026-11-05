Isolated shower north tonight, widespread frost this weekend | Nov. 5, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — A reinforcing shot of colder air moves in for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Another cold front is on the way. Cloudy skies are expected with the isolated chance of a shower or two. Most areas remain dry. Low temperatures in the mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Isolated showers are possible mainly in north-central Indiana waking up. High temperatures only get into the low 50s, which is average for this time of year. Clouds will back off later on in the day.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. The Monumental Marathon will start out cooler in the 30s for those running. High temperatures in the afternoon get into the low to mid-50s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Our best chance of having the first fall freeze of the fall season in Indianapolis will be on Sunday morning. A prolonged dry stretch builds in yet again. No rain chances after Friday are expected over the next 7 days.

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