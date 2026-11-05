Ontario man dies in rollover crash on I-69 near Marion

MARION, Ind. — A Canadian man is dead after the semi truck he was driving crashed on Interstate 69 Thursday morning in Grant County, according to the Indiana State Police Peru District.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on southbound I-69 near the 269-mile marker. That is just south of Exit 264 for State Road 18 and just north of Exit 273 for State Road 218.

A preliminary investigation from Master Trooper Weston Shanks determined Lee R. Lauzon, 60, of Ontario, was driving a 2021 Freightliner, when for unknown reasons, veered off the highway and rolled over. The Grant County Coroner’s Office pronounced Lauzon dead at the scene.

State police say the investigation remains ongoing, but investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Lauzon’s family has been notified.

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