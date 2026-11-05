Colts long snapper Luke Rhodes nominated for ‘Salute to Service’ Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Colts announced on Thursday that long snapper Luke Rhodes is the team’s nominee for the Salute to Service Award.

Rhodes has been committed to honoring service members throughout his career. His late father, Dough Rhodes, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and served as a Marine Corps helicopter pilot for 22 years.

Luke Rhodes has provided opportunities for military families to attend games and meet the team through the Colts Ticket Block Program. Rhodes also participated in the Colts’ Salute to Service Flag Football tournament. Rhodes’ My Cause My Cleans supports INVETS, a nonprofit based out of Indiana that helps veterans transition to civilian life.

Fans can vote to help determine the three finalists for the award. The winner of the Salute to Service Award will be recognized at the NFL Honors.

This is the second year in a row that Rhodes is the Colts’ nominee for the award.

Rhodes has been with the Colts since 2016.

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