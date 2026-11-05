INDIANAPOLIS— About 240 children in Indiana’s foster care system are waiting for adoptive homes, with older children, sibling groups and those with more complex needs often facing longer waits for permanent placement.

The average age of children waiting for adoption is 12 to 13 years old, according to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

November is National Adoption Month, an opportunity to highlight the need for permanent, loving homes for children in foster care and encourage more families to consider adoption.

“As an adoptive parent, I know how special this month is,” DCS Director Jennifer Dorfmeyer said. “At DCS, we are committed to making sure every child in Indiana thrives in a safe, loving, forever home.”

DCS plans to share resources and information throughout the month to help prospective adoptive families better understand the process and prepare to welcome a child into their home.

“Creating a family through adoption is a life-changing act that has a lasting impact on the kids who are adopted, the families they become a part of and the communities they join,” Gov. Mike Braun said.

Braun signed a proclamation recognizing November as Adoption Month in Indiana during a ceremony at the Statehouse Thursday. The Carman family, whose family was created through adoption, attended the signing along with state officials.

DCS encourages families who can provide supportive and loving homes to consider adoption, particularly for older children and sibling groups who may spend more time waiting for placement.

The post Braun: About 240 Indiana children waiting for adoptive homes appeared first on WRTV.