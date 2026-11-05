Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is Saturday: What to know about the race and road closures

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the country’s biggest running events returns to downtown Indianapolis this Saturday as the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon celebrates its 19th year.

The event, organizers call one of the 15 largest marathons in the United States, features a full marathon, half marathon, and 5K, all starting and finishing in the heart of downtown Indy.

Race-Day Schedule

Gear check opens at 6:30 a.m. at Washington Street and West Street

opens at at Washington Street and West Street Full & Half Marathon start at 8:00 a.m. on West Street

start at on West Street 5K begins at 8:40 a.m.

begins at Course closes at 3:30 p.m.

Expo & Packet Pickup

Runners can pick up their race packets at the Monumental Health and Fitness Expo at the Indiana Convention Center before race day:

Thursday: 4–7 p.m.

4–7 p.m. Friday: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

The expo is free and open to the public, offering race merchandise and more than 50 health and fitness exhibitors.

Traffic Restrictions: What Drivers Need to Know

IMPD is warning motorists to plan ahead for significant traffic impacts throughout Indianapolis — especially in the downtown area — during the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday.

Based on the race-day closure maps released by IMPD, here’s a breakdown of key road restriction windows:

Area Restriction Time West Street (near start/finish) Limited southbound access only 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Downtown core (near start) Restricted 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Monument Circle / Meridian St. area Restricted 5:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Delaware St. / south downtown Restricted 7:45 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. East-side course (Massachusetts Ave. area) Restricted 8:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Mid-course (pink zone) Restricted 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. North corridor (orange zone) Restricted 8:35 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Northwest corridor (purple zone) Restricted 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Fall Creek / Burdsal Pkwy. area Restricted 9:20 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Several corridors are noted as open all day to vehicles, including routes along the far north and south sides of downtown.

IMPD’s tips for Saturday:

Plan ahead and allow extra travel time

Consider alternate routes around the race course

Follow all posted traffic control devices and officer instructions

Use caution around runners, volunteers, and spectators

Be patient — streets will reopen gradually throughout the day

Drivers heading downtown are strongly encouraged to review the IMPD closure maps before leaving home Saturday morning.

For more information on the race, visit monumentalmarathon.com.

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