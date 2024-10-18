Open in App
    • WRTV

    $2 million coming to Indiana historic houses of worship

    By WRTV.com Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UST90_0wC0lqMh00

    INDIANAPOLIS — The Sacred Places Indiana Fund from Indiana Landmarks is giving seventeen congregations around the state some financial help.

    More than $2.4 million in grants will help address significant capital needs at historic houses of worship. It's the second round of grants distributed since the fund was established last year.

    “We continue to receive calls for help from congregations who need assistance in maintaining their historic facilities,” David Frederick said.

    Frederick is the director of the Sacred Places Program.

    “By offering this critical funding, we hope to help congregations and parishes continue to thrive as spiritual centers and make vital contributions to their communities," Frederick said.

    Here's a list of where the money is going:

    • Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Indianapolis: $60,000 to restore stained glass at the 1927 church.
    • First Christian Church, New Castle: $125,000 for repairs to the 1958 bell tower.
    • Gobin United Methodist Church, Greencastle: $260,000 to replace the original slate roof on the 1928 church.
    • Irvington Presbyterian Church, Indianapolis: $180,000 to repair exterior masonry and heating and cooling systems at the 1929 church.
    • Mount Zion Baptist Church, Indianapolis: $100,000 to replace the roof and repair heating and cooling systems at the 1960 church.
    • New Circle Church, Indianapolis: $50,000 for roof, masonry, and other exterior repairs at the 1921 church.
    • Roberts Park United Methodist Church, Indianapolis: $75,000 for roof repairs at the 1876 church.
    • Sisters of Providence, Terre Haute: $150,000 to replace the fire suppression system in the 1891 Church of the Immaculate Conception at the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods campus.
    • Saint Benedict Cathedral, Evansville: $200,000 to replace a heating and cooling systems air handler in the 1927 church.
    • Saint Joseph Catholic Parish, Mishawaka: $400,000 to replace the original slate roof on the 1891 church.
    • Saint Mark’s United Church of Christ, New Albany: $67,000 to repair masonry on the church’s 1968 education building.
    • Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, New Albany: $70,000 to repair the foundation of the 1895 church.
    • Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, Haysville: $135,000 for repairs to heating and cooling systems and boiler piping in the 1948 church.
    • Saint Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Indianapolis: $80,818 to rehabilitate the 1929 church’s bell tower.
    • Saint Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Catholic Church, South Bend: $125,000 for structural repairs under the 1900 church’s sanctuary.
    • Trinity Episcopal Church, Fort Wayne: $275,000 for masonry and structural repairs at the 1866 church.
    • Trinity United Methodist Church, Lafayette: $100,000 to restore the 1872 church’s stained glass.

    Projects will be completed within the next two years. Applications for the next round of grants from the Sacred Places Indiana Fund will be accepted in mid-January 2025. Interested applicants can here .

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Cindy Caudill
    6m ago
    only Indy gets any money in this state
    AP
    1d ago
    Church’s need to be paying taxes! Non Profits are nothing but a business dodging paying taxes!
    View all comments
