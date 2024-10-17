Open in App
    1989: Bob and Nancy Irsay discuss Colts, threats, and party barn

    By Michael Hartz,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2au1QI_0wALc0iP00

    INDIANAPOLIS — Bob and Nancy Irsay welcomed WRTV into their Carmel home 35 years ago this month. The newlyweds discussed a variety of topics with WRTV reporter Barbara Lewis including the ongoing ripples of anger stemming from moving the Colts from Baltimore to Indianapolis.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHGoB_0wALc0iP00 WRTV Archives

    “We still do get a death threat once in a while,” Bob Irsay said. “Somebody called up about two weeks ago and told us if we didn’t give the colt name back to Baltimore, they were going to take care of my son and me.”

    But calls like that were nothing new to Irsay.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMsPf_0wALc0iP00 WRTV Archives

    “Of course, the FBI’s been involved,” Bob Irsay said. “I think it’s blowing over. They’re used to the fact that we’re here and we’re not going back. It’s settled down very much so.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U93z0_0wALc0iP00 WRTV Archives

    Bob and Nancy were settling down themselves in October 1989. The couple wed earlier that year with help from Indianapolis Mayor William Hudnut, who presided over the ceremony. Their reception was held inside the $2 million party barn on the 39-acre property. The 8-stall barn housed goats at one point, but they were eventually removed.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27RLtm_0wALc0iP00 WRTV Archives

    “We didn’t appreciate the smell,” Bob Irsay said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUj3o_0wALc0iP00 WRTV Archives

    Evicting the animals allowed the Irsays to host fundraisers in the barn, which became known as the Irsay Party Barn.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujyJY_0wALc0iP00 WRTV Archives

    “We’ve met a lot of friends through these parties and of course, we feel real happy donating to Indianapolis for the people supporting the Colts,” Bob Irsay said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GcuJu_0wALc0iP00 WRTV Archives

    “It’s nice to give back,” Nancy Irsay said. “I never at any time felt any coolness or distance with people. I think that’s the beauty of Indianapolis people, their warmth.”

    Lucas Oil Products founder Forrest Lucas agreed to purchase the estate in 2016.

    Mark Freeman
    2d ago
    Bob Irsay or Baltimore's and indianapolis' town drunk..The man was a liar... The man got off the plane and told the residents of Baltimore that he was not moving his team knowing damn well he just came from Florida where he met the representatives of Indianapolis and already agreed to move his team to Indy...He's a liar and a drunk just like his son.
