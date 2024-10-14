Dog bandana business creating a pathway for refugees to work

GREENWOOD — A Greenwood woman is using her small business to create a pathway for refugees in Central Indiana.

She originally started making bandanas for dogs as a hobby.

When she decided to turn the side project into something serious, she seized the opportunity to do some good in her community.

Kori chambers is an attorney for Indiana University Health by day and a canine-couture-crafter by night.

Her dog bandana company Lily & Cooper, LLC is affectionately named after her two pups.

“[Lily] learns new tricks all the time, she doesn’t follow the ‘you can’t teach an old dogs new tricks.’ Cooper is the exact opposite. He’s five years old and he’s rambunctious," Chambers said.

Last year, she decided to take up a new hobby: sewing.

A few classes at the public library, YouTube videos and hours of practice later…

“I thought to myself, like any type A person, maybe I could sell some of these," she said.

Chambers created Lily & Cooper, LLC last March.

The dog bandana business makes stylish neckwear for any pet.

And she had a mission.

“The concept of a refugee leaving behind their home and everything that they know and coming to a new country where they don’t speak the language, they don’t know anyone. I can’t think of a braver, more selfless, more daring act to do," she said.

Chambers partnered with Exodus Refugee Immigration to hire help for her business.

About 100,000 people came into the U.S. through the refugee admissions program last year.

Here in Indianapolis, Exodus welcomed 715 refugees to the Hoosier state, from places like Cuba, Afghanistan and Myanmar.

“We are welcoming families from war-torn regions. People who just need an opportunity to build a life in safety for themselves and their children, as any of us would want for our own families," Kari Moore said.

Moore says refugees face barriers when they arrive in the U.S. — learning English, acquiring housing, finding employment and transportation.

“Language access is really important. People deserve to be communicated with appropriately, in a language they understand," she said.

Chambers works with an interpreter to communicate with the refugee she employs.

And as her business expands, she hopes to welcome more to her team.

“It works great for women that might not be able to work outside of the home, my job is flexible as far as time goes. They can do it whenever they have time. They can take care of children. They can watch a video and learn how to do the project," she said.

