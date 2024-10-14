Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WRTV

    Dog bandana business creating a pathway for refugees to work

    By Nico Pennisi,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MdCM_0w6C8JX000

    GREENWOOD — A Greenwood woman is using her small business to create a pathway for refugees in Central Indiana.

    She originally started making bandanas for dogs as a hobby.

    When she decided to turn the side project into something serious, she seized the opportunity to do some good in her community.

    Kori chambers is an attorney for Indiana University Health by day and a canine-couture-crafter by night.

    Her dog bandana company Lily & Cooper, LLC is affectionately named after her two pups.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YHo5R_0w6C8JX000 WRTV

    “[Lily] learns new tricks all the time, she doesn’t follow the ‘you can’t teach an old dogs new tricks.’ Cooper is the exact opposite. He’s five years old and he’s rambunctious," Chambers said.

    Last year, she decided to take up a new hobby: sewing.

    A few classes at the public library, YouTube videos and hours of practice later…

    “I thought to myself, like any type A person, maybe I could sell some of these," she said.

    Chambers created Lily & Cooper, LLC last March.

    The dog bandana business makes stylish neckwear for any pet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z93zv_0w6C8JX000 WRTV

    And she had a mission.

    “The concept of a refugee leaving behind their home and everything that they know and coming to a new country where they don’t speak the language, they don’t know anyone. I can’t think of a braver, more selfless, more daring act to do," she said.

    Chambers partnered with Exodus Refugee Immigration to hire help for her business.

    About 100,000 people came into the U.S. through the refugee admissions program last year.

    Here in Indianapolis, Exodus welcomed 715 refugees to the Hoosier state, from places like Cuba, Afghanistan and Myanmar.

    “We are welcoming families from war-torn regions. People who just need an opportunity to build a life in safety for themselves and their children, as any of us would want for our own families," Kari Moore said.

    Moore says refugees face barriers when they arrive in the U.S. — learning English, acquiring housing, finding employment and transportation.

    “Language access is really important. People deserve to be communicated with appropriately, in a language they understand," she said.

    Chambers works with an interpreter to communicate with the refugee she employs.

    And as her business expands, she hopes to welcome more to her team.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPvgC_0w6C8JX000 WRTV

    “It works great for women that might not be able to work outside of the home, my job is flexible as far as time goes. They can do it whenever they have time. They can take care of children. They can watch a video and learn how to do the project," she said.

    You can learn more about Lily and Cooper, LLC here.

    WATCH | Indianapolis Art Center adds exhibit featuring refugee artists

    Indianapolis Art Center adds exhibit featuring refugee artists

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    MR.W
    1d ago
    my question is, are we talking about legit refuges that came over the right way? or are we talking about people that came over the border illegally ?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Colts partner with Pike High School for mental health meet up
    WRTV1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato20 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Ranking the Top 10 Fast Food French Fries From Worst To Best
    Nick Davies12 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post12 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy