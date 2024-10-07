Open in App
    Signs says Wheatley's Restaurant is permanently closed

    By WRTV.com Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ap3q_0vxt6VJe00

    WANAMAKER — It's the end for a southeast side restaurant.

    A sign on the door at Wheatley's in Wanamaker says it's permanently closed.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7VEC_0vxt6VJe00 WRTV

    Last month , the owner Kevin Stone, posted a message on Facebook saying he was putting the restaurant up for sale and if it didn't sell, he would have to close.

    Stone cited the cost related to an aged building and the increasing cost of food and utilities, as well as the changes in people's eating habits.

    The sign on the door thanked customers for their business.

    WATCH | Latest Headlines

    Latest Headlines | October 7, 11am

    Robert LaGrange
    19h ago
    So sad, that was a stop for Friday after work to bring home some really good fried fish 🐟.
    john watts
    1d ago
    very sad
