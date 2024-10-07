Signs says Wheatley's Restaurant is permanently closed

WANAMAKER — It's the end for a southeast side restaurant.

A sign on the door at Wheatley's in Wanamaker says it's permanently closed.

WRTV

Last month , the owner Kevin Stone, posted a message on Facebook saying he was putting the restaurant up for sale and if it didn't sell, he would have to close.

Stone cited the cost related to an aged building and the increasing cost of food and utilities, as well as the changes in people's eating habits.

The sign on the door thanked customers for their business.

