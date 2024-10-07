Section of I-65 SB in downtown Indianapolis to close for 16 days into early Nov.

INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT announced a major closure coming to I-65 southbound in downtown Indianapolis this month.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, crews will close I-65 southbound between West Street and Alabama Street for bridge deck patching and joint repairs.

The closure is expected to last for up to 16 days.

INDOT says lane restrictions on I-65 southbound will begin at 29th Street and continue to the point of closure. Traffic will be required to exit I-65 southbound at West Street.

The following entrance ramps will also be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, October 18:

38th Street eastbound to I-65 southbound

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street southbound to I-65 southbound

29th Street eastbound and 30th Street westbound to I-65 southbound

21st Street eastbound and westbound to I-65 southbound

West Street northbound to I-65 southbound

The following exit ramps also will be inaccessible from I-65 southbound starting at 9 p.m. on Friday,October 18:



I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

I-65 southbound to Michigan Street, Ohio Street, and Fletcher Avenue

I-65 southbound to I-70 eastbound and westbound

INDOT says all other exit ramps on I-65 southbound between 38th Street and West Street will remain open during this work.

This work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

Suggested alternate routes include:



I-65 southbound to I-465 southbound/eastbound on the west side

I-65 southbound to I-865 eastbound to I-465 eastbound/southbound on the east side

West Street to I-70

I-65 southbound to downtown Indianapolis should exit at or before West Street. Traffic will be required to exit at West Street.

Visit their website for more information or download the INDOT TrafficWise app to map their route.

