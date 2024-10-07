Open in App
    Section of I-65 SB in downtown Indianapolis to close for 16 days into early Nov.

    By WRTV.com Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0567bP_0vxsSdSu00

    INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT announced a major closure coming to I-65 southbound in downtown Indianapolis this month.

    Starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, crews will close I-65 southbound between West Street and Alabama Street for bridge deck patching and joint repairs.

    The closure is expected to last for up to 16 days.

    INDOT says lane restrictions on I-65 southbound will begin at 29th Street and continue to the point of closure. Traffic will be required to exit I-65 southbound at West Street.

    The following entrance ramps will also be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, October 18:

    • 38th Street eastbound to I-65 southbound
    • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street southbound to I-65 southbound
    • 29th Street eastbound and 30th Street westbound to I-65 southbound
    • 21st Street eastbound and westbound to I-65 southbound
    • West Street northbound to I-65 southbound

    The following exit ramps also will be inaccessible from I-65 southbound starting at 9 p.m. on Friday,October 18:

    • I-65 southbound to Meridian Street
    • I-65 southbound to Michigan Street, Ohio Street, and Fletcher Avenue
    • I-65 southbound to I-70 eastbound and westbound

    INDOT says all other exit ramps on I-65 southbound between 38th Street and West Street will remain open during this work.
    This work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

    Suggested alternate routes include:

    • I-65 southbound to I-465 southbound/eastbound on the west side
    • I-65 southbound to I-865 eastbound to I-465 eastbound/southbound on the east side
    • West Street to I-70
    • I-65 southbound to downtown Indianapolis should exit at or before West Street. Traffic will be required to exit at West Street.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25QYzA_0vxsSdSu00 INDOT

    Visit their website for more information or download the INDOT TrafficWise app to map their route.

