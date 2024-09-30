Open in App
    • WRTV

    Missing 25-year-old woman from Indianapolis located safely

    By WRTV.com Staff,

    2 days ago
    INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have located a missing 25-year-old woman.

    Detectives said the woman was located safely.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    save America
    1d ago
    prayers she is found safe 🙏 ❤️ 💙
    KevinEugene0725
    2d ago
    🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿
    View all comments
