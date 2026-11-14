Wrightstown is quietly becoming a hub for automation and controls work. If you’re into engineering, robotics, or controls, there are some solid roles here right now.

Employer: Pieper Automation / PPC Partners Inc.

Pieper Automation / Location: Wrightstown, WI

Wrightstown, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This senior role leads automation projects from estimating and design through programming and commissioning, with 50–90% travel to customer sites. Ideal if you have 10+ years in automation, strong Rockwell/PlantPAx and PLC/SCADA skills, and want leadership, mentoring, and growth in an employee‑owned company.

Employer: Pieper Automation / PPC Partners Inc.

Pieper Automation / Location: Wrightstown, WI

Wrightstown, WI Type: Part-time (Internship)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting engineers with mechanical and robotic cell design, drawing review, testing, and project tasks. Great fit if you’ve finished at least one year of a Mechanical/Robotics/Automation degree, want exposure to custom machines and safety systems, and like learning by doing.

Employer: PPC Partners Inc. (Pieper Automation team)

PPC Partners Inc. (Pieper Automation team) Location: Wrightstown, WI

Wrightstown, WI Type: Full-time (Internship)

Salary: Not listed

Intern with the automation team on control panels, schematics, PLC and HMI software, and system testing. Perfect if you’re studying Electrical, Mechanical, Robotics, or related engineering, and want broad exposure to programming, design, and industrial automation tech.

Employer: Pieper Automation

Pieper Automation Location: Wrightstown, WI

Wrightstown, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role guiding design, programming, and commissioning of industrial automation systems while mentoring engineers and owning project scope, schedule, and quality. Best for someone with 10+ years in automation who enjoys both technical work and leading a team.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.