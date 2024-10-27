Open in App
    Former Virginia Senator Frank Ruff passes away after more than 20 years of dedicated service

    By Kendal McAuley,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwUA7_0wNpEbB000

    RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Virginia Senator Frank Ruff passed away, leaving behind a legacy marked by dedicated public service and commitment to his community.

    Serving in the Virginia State Senate for over two decades, Ruff was known for his focus on economic development, education, and healthcare issues.

    “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former State Senator Frank Ruff,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares . “One of the gentlest, kindest people you would want to meet and a man whose generosity and integrity were exemplary — a true legend.”

    After retiring in December due to health concerns , Frank Ruff focused on his family and community while continuing to inspire those around him.

    “The entire Senate of Virginia is saddened by the news today that Senator Frank Ruff has passed away, said Senator Louise Lucas . “We spent over two decades working together across the aisle for the southside communties we represented and Frank leaves an incredible legacy behind.”

    Ruff, a Republican, represented the 15th District and was instrumental in advocating for policies that supported local businesses and improved infrastructure. His leadership and bipartisan approach earned him respect from colleagues and constituents alike.

    “Debbie & I are saddened to hear of Senator Frank Ruff’s passing,” said Delegate Terry Kilgore. “Frank & I were both elected to the House of Delegates in 1993. He was a great leader & voice for Rural Virginia & it was an honor to call him a friend. Our prayers go out to Jessie, his children, & his family.”

    As Virginia reflects on his contributions, Ruff’s commitment to public service will be remembered by all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

    Comments / 7

    Add a Comment
    Anitahggdsa. Xxxxzxxxvçvnnbvcccxzz Nv. Graham
    22h ago
    prayers to his family
    iknownow
    1d ago
    🙏🙏🙏
    View all comments

