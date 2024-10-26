Open in App
    Man shot multiple times in Richmond, police investigating

    By Marysa Tuttle,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqmBm_0wN3ZPN800

    RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot multiple times on Friday night.

    At around 10:17 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, Richmond Police officers responded to the 2200 block of Royall Avenue for the report of a shooting.

    When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot multiple times in his foot and calf.

    According to police, the man was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

    The Richmond Police Department’s Major Crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information about this incident can call the Richmond Police Department at 804-64 6 -5112 .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

    Bianca Sollars
    23h ago
    Richmond is the worst place to live. I hate it here
    Guest
    23h ago
    no surprises with another shooting. Richmond has become a shithole
