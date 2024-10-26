Man shot multiple times in Richmond, police investigating

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot multiple times on Friday night.

At around 10:17 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, Richmond Police officers responded to the 2200 block of Royall Avenue for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot multiple times in his foot and calf.

According to police, the man was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The Richmond Police Department’s Major Crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information about this incident can call the Richmond Police Department at 804-64 6 -5112 .

